Insights Ahead: Brunswick's Quarterly Earnings

Brunswick BC will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brunswick to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

The announcement from Brunswick is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.34, leading to a 2.07% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.17 1.20 1.9 EPS Actual 0.56 0.24 1.17 1.8 Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Brunswick's Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick were trading at $63.67 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Brunswick

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brunswick.

With 6 analyst ratings, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $58.17, indicating a potential 8.64% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acushnet Holdings, YETI Holdings and Polaris, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $74.2, suggesting a potential 16.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for YETI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $39.43, suggesting a potential 38.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Polaris, with an average 1-year price target of $35.43, suggesting a potential 44.35% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Acushnet Holdings, YETI Holdings and Polaris are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brunswick Neutral -10.49% $303.90M 1.07% Acushnet Holdings Neutral -0.59% $337.16M 12.86% YETI Holdings Outperform 2.85% $201.72M 2.21% Polaris Neutral -11.55% $245M -5.31%

Key Takeaway:

Brunswick is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Brunswick is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, Brunswick is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Brunswick: A Closer Look

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used-boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Financial Milestones: Brunswick's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Brunswick's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brunswick's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

