A Look Ahead: McGrath RentCorp's Earnings Forecast

McGrath RentCorp MGRC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

McGrath RentCorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 0.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at McGrath RentCorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.92 1.49 3.82 1.25 EPS Actual 1.15 1.58 1.87 1.20 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% 9.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp were trading at $114.44 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.