Uncovering Potential: Darling Ingredients's Earnings Preview

Darling Ingredients DAR will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Darling Ingredients to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Investors in Darling Ingredients are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.32 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.7% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Darling Ingredients's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.48 0.40 0.45 EPS Actual -0.16 0.63 0.11 0.49 Price Change % 5.0% 3.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Darling Ingredients's Stock

Shares of Darling Ingredients were trading at $36.16 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Darling Ingredients

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Darling Ingredients.

With 2 analyst ratings, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $43.0, indicating a potential 18.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingredion, Limoneira and S&W Seed, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingredion, with an average 1-year price target of $151.0, suggesting a potential 317.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Limoneira, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 36.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for S&W Seed, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 30.86% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ingredion, Limoneira and S&W Seed are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Darling Ingredients Buy -2.80% $311.35M -0.59% Ingredion Neutral -3.67% $466M 5.00% Limoneira Buy -21.27% $2.41M -2.01% S&W Seed Buy 1.97% $3.61M -8.49%

Key Takeaway:

Darling Ingredients ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Darling Ingredients: A Closer Look

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments which are feed ingredients contributing the majority of revenue, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Darling Ingredients's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Darling Ingredients's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Darling Ingredients's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darling Ingredients's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darling Ingredients's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Darling Ingredients's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Darling Ingredients visit their earnings calendar on our site.

