An Overview of CNX Resources's Earnings

CNX Resources CNX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CNX Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The announcement from CNX Resources is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 0.55% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CNX Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.630 0.47 0.33 0.27 EPS Actual 0.784 0.57 0.41 0.36 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking CNX Resources's Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources were trading at $33.35 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CNX Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CNX Resources.

CNX Resources has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $32.25, the consensus suggests a potential 3.3% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Viper Energy, California Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Viper Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $54.6, suggesting a potential 63.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $54.4, suggesting a potential 63.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnolia Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 26.54% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Viper Energy, California Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CNX Resources Neutral 61.95% $345.57M -5.03% Viper Energy Outperform 19.51% $161M 3.44% California Resources Outperform 73.75% $393M 3.26% Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral 9.67% $182.42M 5.27%

Key Takeaway:

CNX Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

Breaking Down CNX Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

To track all earnings releases for CNX Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.