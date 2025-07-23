A Peek at Buenaventura Mining Co's Future Earnings

Buenaventura Mining Co BVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Buenaventura Mining Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in Buenaventura Mining Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 3.23% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Buenaventura Mining Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.25 0.28 0.29 EPS Actual 0.55 0.13 0.93 0.28 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Performance of Buenaventura Mining Co Shares

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Co were trading at $17.8 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

