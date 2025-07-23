July 23, 2025 2:01 PM 1 min read

A Peek at Buenaventura Mining Co's Future Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Buenaventura Mining Co BVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Buenaventura Mining Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in Buenaventura Mining Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 3.23% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Buenaventura Mining Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.25 0.28 0.29
EPS Actual 0.55 0.13 0.93 0.28
Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Performance of Buenaventura Mining Co Shares

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Co were trading at $17.8 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Buenaventura Mining Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BVN Logo
BVNCompania De Minas Buenaventura SAA
$17.51-1.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.83
Growth
95.35
Quality
N/A
Value
72.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved