A Preview Of Atlantic Union Bankshares's Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

The announcement from Atlantic Union Bankshares is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.66% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.77 0.82 0.64 EPS Actual 0.57 0.67 0.83 0.63 Price Change % 2.0% -0.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Atlantic Union Bankshares Shares

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares were trading at $33.17 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

