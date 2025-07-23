A Glimpse of AllianceBernstein Holding's Earnings Potential

AllianceBernstein Holding AB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AllianceBernstein Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

AllianceBernstein Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AllianceBernstein Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.86 0.72 0.66 EPS Actual 0.80 1.05 0.77 0.71 Price Change % -0.0% 2.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Tracking AllianceBernstein Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding were trading at $42.02 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

