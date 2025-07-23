STMicroelectronics's Earnings: A Preview

STMicroelectronics STM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that STMicroelectronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in STMicroelectronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.26% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.35 0.33 0.36 EPS Actual 0.07 0.37 0.37 0.38 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking STMicroelectronics's Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics were trading at $33.41 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on STMicroelectronics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $45.0, the consensus suggests a potential 34.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Monolithic Power Systems and First Solar, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GLOBALFOUNDRIES, with an average 1-year price target of $41.8, suggesting a potential 25.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Monolithic Power Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $763.4, suggesting a potential 2184.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for First Solar, with an average 1-year price target of $202.49, suggesting a potential 506.08% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Monolithic Power Systems and First Solar, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ON Semiconductor Neutral -22.39% $293.80M -5.78% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Neutral 2.32% $355M 1.92% Monolithic Power Systems Outperform 39.24% $353.23M 4.17% First Solar Buy 6.35% $344.40M 2.59%

Key Takeaway:

STMicroelectronics ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, STMicroelectronics is at the top among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, STMicroelectronics is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconducteurs in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

STMicroelectronics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: STMicroelectronics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -27.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: STMicroelectronics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): STMicroelectronics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): STMicroelectronics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, STMicroelectronics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

