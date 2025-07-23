Examining the Future: Ovintiv's Earnings Outlook

Ovintiv OVV will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ovintiv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Investors in Ovintiv are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ovintiv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.16 1.58 1.40 EPS Actual 1.42 1.35 1.85 1.23 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Performance of Ovintiv Shares

Shares of Ovintiv were trading at $39.25 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ovintiv

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ovintiv.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Ovintiv, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $51.2, suggesting a potential 30.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Antero Resources, Permian Resources and Range Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Antero Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $47.3, suggesting a potential 20.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Permian Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $18.2, suggesting a potential 53.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Range Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $42.57, suggesting a potential 8.46% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Antero Resources, Permian Resources and Range Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ovintiv Outperform 1.06% $1.34B -1.56% Antero Resources Buy 31.68% $421.94M 2.92% Permian Resources Buy 10.74% $675.97M 3.57% Range Resources Neutral 42.04% $366.09M 2.46%

Key Takeaway:

Ovintiv ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Ovintiv's Background

Ovintiv Inc is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of high-quality assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: USA Operations, and Canadian Operations. The USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada.

Ovintiv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ovintiv's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.06% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

