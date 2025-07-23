July 23, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Nokia's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Nokia NOK will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nokia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Nokia is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nokia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.050 0.14 0.08 0.050
EPS Actual 0.032 0.19 0.07 0.065
Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% 9.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia were trading at $4.46 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
