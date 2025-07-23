A Look Ahead: Gaming and Leisure Props's Earnings Forecast

Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Anticipation surrounds Gaming and Leisure Props's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.63% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Gaming and Leisure Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.94 0.94 0.94 EPS Actual 0.96 0.95 0.95 0.94 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking Gaming and Leisure Props's Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Props were trading at $47.39 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Gaming and Leisure Props

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Gaming and Leisure Props.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Gaming and Leisure Props, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $52.33, suggesting a potential 10.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lamar Advertising, EPR Props and Outfront Media, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lamar Advertising, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 174.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 22.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 62.02% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Lamar Advertising, EPR Props and Outfront Media, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gaming and Leisure Props Neutral 5.13% $381.68M 3.89% Lamar Advertising Buy 1.46% $325.43M 12.17% EPR Props Neutral 5.29% $148.23M 2.57% Outfront Media Neutral -4.36% $169.40M -3.75%

Key Takeaway:

Gaming and Leisure Props ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the top for revenue growth, surpassing all others. In terms of gross profit, it is also at the top. However, its return on equity places it at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Gaming and Leisure Props

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Its portfolio consists of gaming and related facilities and amenities such as Ameristar Black Hawk, Bally's Casino, Argosy Casino Alton, Bally's Chicago, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and others located across different states in the United States.

Breaking Down Gaming and Leisure Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Gaming and Leisure Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 41.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.71.

To track all earnings releases for Gaming and Leisure Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.