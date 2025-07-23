Insights into L3Harris Technologies's Upcoming Earnings

L3Harris Technologies LHX will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate L3Harris Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49.

The market awaits L3Harris Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.32 3.42 3.26 3.17 EPS Actual 2.41 3.47 3.34 3.24 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% 4.0% -6.0%

Performance of L3Harris Technologies Shares

Shares of L3Harris Technologies were trading at $264.42 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about L3Harris Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding L3Harris Technologies.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for L3Harris Technologies, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $274.17, suggesting a potential 3.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Axon Enterprise, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Axon Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $815.0, suggesting a potential 208.22% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Axon Enterprise are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity L3Harris Technologies Buy -1.52% $1.35B 2.00% Axon Enterprise Buy 31.26% $365.74M 3.60%

Key Takeaway:

L3Harris Technologies ranks higher in Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies provides products primarily for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, market. The firm produces uncrewed aerial vehicles, sensors, and avionics, provides military and commercial training services, and maintains the US Federal Aviation Administration's communications infrastructure. In July 2023, the company acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne, a key supplier of rocket motors used in the space industry and to propel munitions.

Financial Insights: L3Harris Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining L3Harris Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): L3Harris Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): L3Harris Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, L3Harris Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for L3Harris Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.