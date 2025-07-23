Earnings Preview For Kinsale Cap Gr

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kinsale Cap Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.40.

The announcement from Kinsale Cap Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.47 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.33% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kinsale Cap Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.24 4.32 3.6 3.52 EPS Actual 3.71 4.62 4.2 3.75 Price Change % -16.0% -8.0% -5.0% 18.0%

Market Performance of Kinsale Cap Gr's Stock

Shares of Kinsale Cap Gr were trading at $485.37 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kinsale Cap Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.