TotalEnergies Earnings Preview

TotalEnergies TTE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TotalEnergies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

The announcement from TotalEnergies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.24, leading to a 1.62% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TotalEnergies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 2.07 1.84 1.82 2.24
EPS Actual 1.83 1.90 1.74 1.98
Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -0.0% 0.0%

TotalEnergies Share Price Analysis

Shares of TotalEnergies were trading at $61.93 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TotalEnergies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
