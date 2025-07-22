A Look at Veris Residential's Upcoming Earnings Report

Veris Residential VRE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Veris Residential to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Veris Residential bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 1.74% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Veris Residential's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.12 0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 0.11 0.17 0.18 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Performance of Veris Residential Shares

Shares of Veris Residential were trading at $14.35 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Veris Residential

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Veris Residential.

The consensus rating for Veris Residential is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $16.0 implies a potential 11.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Center, NexPoint Residential and Independence Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Center, with an average 1-year price target of $67.25, suggesting a potential 368.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NexPoint Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential 180.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Independence Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 56.79% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Center, NexPoint Residential and Independence Realty Trust are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Veris Residential Neutral 0.62% $40.36M -0.98% Center Neutral 4.01% $37.93M -0.58% NexPoint Residential Neutral -6.45% $36.23M -1.75% Independence Realty Trust Neutral 0.44% $94.15M 0.24%

Key Takeaway:

Veris Residential ranks second in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veris Residential

Veris Residential Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of multifamily rental properties located mainly in the Northeast and Class A office properties. The company performs substantially all real estate management, leasing, acquisition and development on an in-house basis. The properties are in three states in the Northeast, plus the District of Columbia. The company operates in two industry segments multifamily real estate & services and commercial & other real estate. The majority of revenue is from Multifamily real estate services.

Financial Milestones: Veris Residential's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Veris Residential displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veris Residential's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veris Residential's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Veris Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

