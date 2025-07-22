July 22, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Eagle Bancorp's Earnings Preview

Eagle Bancorp EGBN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Eagle Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Anticipation surrounds Eagle Bancorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.47, leading to a 11.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Eagle Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.49 0.44 0.42
EPS Actual 0.06 0.50 0.72 0.67
Price Change % -11.0% 3.0% 15.0% 1.0%

Tracking Eagle Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp were trading at $21.45 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Momentum
26.99
Growth
14.93
Quality
8.50
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
