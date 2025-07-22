Earnings Outlook For Ribbon Comms

Ribbon Comms RBBN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ribbon Comms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Investors in Ribbon Comms are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.12 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual -0.03 0.16 0.05 0.05 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 15.0% 8.0% -17.0%

Ribbon Comms Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ribbon Comms were trading at $4.07 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ribbon Comms

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ribbon Comms.

With 2 analyst ratings, Ribbon Comms has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $5.75, indicating a potential 41.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Adtran Holdings, Harmonic and Digi Intl, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adtran Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 194.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harmonic, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 194.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Digi Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 637.1% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Adtran Holdings, Harmonic and Digi Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ribbon Communications Buy 0.90% $82.37M -6.67% Adtran Holdings Buy 9.54% $95.18M -5.74% Harmonic Buy 9.07% $78.57M 1.30% Digi Intl Neutral -2.97% $64.93M 1.76%

Key Takeaway:

Ribbon Communications ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to some peers. Overall, Ribbon Communications is positioned in the middle when compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Ribbon Comms: A Closer Look

Ribbon Communications Inc provides network solutions to service providers and enterprises. The company enables service providers and enterprises to modernize their communications networks and provide secure real-time communications solutions to their customers and employees. The company has two separate lines of business; the Cloud and Edge segment, and the IP Optical Networks segment. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Cloud and Edge segment that provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for VoIP communications, Voice Over LTE among others to service providers and enterprise customers. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Ribbon Comms: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ribbon Comms displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ribbon Comms's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ribbon Comms's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ribbon Comms's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ribbon Comms's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ribbon Comms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.