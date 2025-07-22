Preview: PROG Holdings's Earnings

PROG Holdings PRG will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PROG Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

PROG Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PROG Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.77 0.79 0.72 EPS Actual 0.90 0.80 0.77 0.92 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Performance of PROG Holdings Shares

Shares of PROG Holdings were trading at $28.22 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

