What's Next: Kaiser Aluminum's Earnings Preview

Kaiser Aluminum KALU will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kaiser Aluminum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

Investors in Kaiser Aluminum are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.84, which was followed by a 5.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaiser Aluminum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.41 0.83 0.91 EPS Actual 1.44 0.33 0.51 0.65 Price Change % 6.0% 5.0% -0.0% -16.0%

Tracking Kaiser Aluminum's Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum were trading at $91.53 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kaiser Aluminum

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, the consensus suggests a potential 30.08% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ivanhoe Electric, Alpha Metallurgical and Ramaco Resources, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ivanhoe Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 84.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alpha Metallurgical, with an average 1-year price target of $154.67, suggesting a potential 68.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ramaco Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 77.6% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ivanhoe Electric, Alpha Metallurgical and Ramaco Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaiser Aluminum Neutral 5.41% $104M 3.03% Ivanhoe Electric Outperform 104.17% $442K -10.60% Alpha Metallurgical Buy -38.44% $-17.89M -2.08% Ramaco Resources Buy -22.02% $20.52M -2.63%

Key Takeaway:

Kaiser Aluminum ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower than the top performer but higher than the bottom performer. Overall, Kaiser Aluminum is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products predominantly to industrial customers. Its products include fabricated aluminum mill products such as flat-rolled (plate, sheet, and coil), extruded (rod, bar, hollows, and shapes), drawn (rod, bar, pipe, tube and wire) and certain cast aluminum products. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kaiser Aluminum

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kaiser Aluminum's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.41% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Kaiser Aluminum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kaiser Aluminum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Kaiser Aluminum faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Kaiser Aluminum visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.