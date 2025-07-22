July 22, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Selective Insurance Gr

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Selective Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

The market awaits Selective Insurance Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Selective Insurance Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.86 1.99 1.65 1.48
EPS Actual 1.76 1.62 1.40 -1.10
Price Change % -2.0% -13.0% -4.0% -18.0%

Performance of Selective Insurance Gr Shares

Shares of Selective Insurance Gr were trading at $88.59 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Selective Insurance Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SIGI Logo
SIGISelective Insurance Group Inc
$90.892.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.87
Growth
70.86
Quality
25.44
Value
74.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved