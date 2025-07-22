Earnings Outlook For Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares PB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Prosperity Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Investors in Prosperity Bancshares are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.58% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Prosperity Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.33 1.31 1.18 EPS Actual 1.37 1.37 1.34 1.22 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Prosperity Bancshares's Stock

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares were trading at $72.48 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Prosperity Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.