Oceaneering International's Earnings Outlook

Oceaneering International OII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oceaneering International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Anticipation surrounds Oceaneering International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 3.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oceaneering International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.41 0.44 0.30 EPS Actual 0.43 0.37 0.36 0.28 Price Change % 4.0% -4.0% 6.0% 14.000000000000002%

Market Performance of Oceaneering International's Stock

Shares of Oceaneering International were trading at $20.77 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oceaneering International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Oceaneering International.

Analysts have given Oceaneering International a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $21.0, indicating a potential 1.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Liberty Energy, Tidewater and Flowco Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Liberty Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential 28.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tidewater, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 237.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flowco Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, suggesting a potential 56.48% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Liberty Energy, Tidewater and Flowco Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oceaneering International Neutral 12.59% $135.01M 6.77% Liberty Energy Neutral -8.91% $88.10M 1.02% Tidewater Outperform 3.82% $101.60M 3.83% Flowco Holdings Outperform 188.33% $65.81M 2.63%

Key Takeaway:

Oceaneering International ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Inc is a provider of engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. A majority of its products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. The company's business segments are Integrity Management and Digital Solutions, Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies. Maximum revenue is generated from its Subsea Robotics segment, which provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, underwater surveys, tooling, and other activities. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States, followed by Africa, Norway, Brazil, and other regions.

A Deep Dive into Oceaneering International's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Oceaneering International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Oceaneering International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oceaneering International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oceaneering International's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oceaneering International's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Oceaneering International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.