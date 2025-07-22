First Quantum Minerals's Earnings: A Preview

First Quantum Minerals FQVLF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Quantum Minerals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in First Quantum Minerals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Quantum Minerals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.02 0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0 0.04 0.14 -0.02 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% 0.0% 3.0%

First Quantum Minerals Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Quantum Minerals were trading at $17.327 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for First Quantum Minerals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

