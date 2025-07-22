Exploring Lennox Intl's Earnings Expectations

Lennox Intl LII is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lennox Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.87.

The announcement from Lennox Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 3.01% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lennox Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.27 4.24 6 6.57 EPS Actual 3.37 5.60 6.68 6.83 Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox Intl were trading at $601.03 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lennox Intl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lennox Intl.

Analysts have provided Lennox Intl with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $591.45, suggesting a potential 1.59% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Carlisle Companies, Builders FirstSource and Allegion, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carlisle Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $450.0, suggesting a potential 25.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Builders FirstSource, with an average 1-year price target of $138.36, suggesting a potential 76.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegion, with an average 1-year price target of $150.67, suggesting a potential 74.93% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Carlisle Companies, Builders FirstSource and Allegion are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lennox Intl Neutral 2.44% $328.50M 14.13% Carlisle Companies Outperform -0.06% $385.70M 6.18% Builders FirstSource Outperform -6.01% $1.12B 2.22% Allegion Neutral 5.37% $422.50M 9.54%

Key Takeaway:

Lennox Intl ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

A Deep Dive into Lennox Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lennox Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

