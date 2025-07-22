July 22, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Reliance

Reliance RS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Reliance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.62.

Investors in Reliance are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.72% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Reliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 3.66 2.72 3.66 4.73
EPS Actual 3.77 2.22 3.64 4.65
Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Reliance's Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance were trading at $339.04 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.16
Growth
65.81
Quality
68.41
Value
64.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
