A Glimpse of Peoples Bancorp's Earnings Potential

Peoples Bancorp PEBO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Peoples Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in Peoples Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 1.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Peoples Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.76 0.82 0.84 EPS Actual 0.68 0.76 0.89 0.82 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Peoples Bancorp's Stock

Shares of Peoples Bancorp were trading at $31.62 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

