A Look at National Bank Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

National Bank Holdings NBHC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that National Bank Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

The announcement from National Bank Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.23% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at National Bank Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.77 0.75 0.74 EPS Actual 0.63 0.86 0.86 0.68 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% 8.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of National Bank Holdings's Stock

Shares of National Bank Holdings were trading at $39.71 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

