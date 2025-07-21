What to Expect from KKR Real Estate Finance's Earnings

KKR Real Estate Finance KREF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The market awaits KKR Real Estate Finance's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 3.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at KKR Real Estate Finance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.07 0.34 -1.66 EPS Actual 0.25 -0.21 0.37 -1.57 Price Change % -4.0% 10.0% -0.0% 15.0%

KKR Real Estate Finance Share Price Analysis

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance were trading at $8.88 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

