Uncovering Potential: Old National's Earnings Preview

Old National ONB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Old National to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds Old National's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Old National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.46 0.46 0.44
EPS Actual 0.45 0.49 0.46 0.46
Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Old National were trading at $22.88 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Old National visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
