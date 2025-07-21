Insights into Interpublic Gr of Cos's Upcoming Earnings

Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Interpublic Gr of Cos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Interpublic Gr of Cos bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 1.17 0.7 0.59 EPS Actual 0.33 1.11 0.7 0.61 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos Shares

Shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos were trading at $24.18 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Interpublic Gr of Cos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

