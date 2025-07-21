Preview: Enphase Energy's Earnings

Enphase Energy ENPH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Enphase Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Enphase Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 15.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.75 0.77 0.48 EPS Actual 0.68 0.94 0.65 0.43 Price Change % -16.0% -1.0% -15.0% 13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy were trading at $39.58 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Enphase Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy has received a total of 27 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $45.78, the consensus suggests a potential 15.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amkor Tech, Onto Innovation and MKS, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amkor Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $23.2, suggesting a potential 41.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $134.17, suggesting a potential 238.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MKS, with an average 1-year price target of $108.71, suggesting a potential 174.66% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Amkor Tech, Onto Innovation and MKS are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enphase Energy Neutral 35.22% $168.24M 3.62% Amkor Tech Buy -3.22% $157.58M 0.51% Onto Innovation Neutral 16.50% $143.23M 3.33% MKS Outperform 7.83% $444M 2.22%

Key Takeaway:

Enphase Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, showing a growth rate of 35.22%. In terms of Gross Profit, Enphase Energy is at the bottom with $168.24M. For Return on Equity, Enphase Energy is in the middle with a rate of 3.62%. Overall, Enphase Energy's performance is strong in Revenue Growth but weaker in Gross Profit compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Enphase Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

