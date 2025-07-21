July 21, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Cathay General's Earnings Forecast

Cathay General CATY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cathay General will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

The market awaits Cathay General's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 7.12% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.95 1.08 0.95 0.94
EPS Actual 0.98 1.12 0.97 0.96
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -4.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Cathay General's Stock

Shares of Cathay General were trading at $48.2 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

