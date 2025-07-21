July 21, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

First Busey's Earnings Outlook

First Busey BUSE will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Busey to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

The announcement from First Busey is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Busey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.51 0.54 0.49
EPS Actual 0.57 0.53 0.58 0.50
Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of First Busey's Stock

Shares of First Busey were trading at $24.37 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
