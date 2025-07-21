Earnings Outlook For Badger Meter

Badger Meter BMI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Badger Meter to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22.

The announcement from Badger Meter is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.10 1.11 1.03 EPS Actual 1.30 1.04 1.08 1.12 Price Change % 10.0% 3.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Badger Meter's Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter were trading at $244.37 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

