July 21, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For MSCI

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

MSCI MSCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MSCI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12.

The market awaits MSCI's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSCI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 3.91 3.95 3.77 3.55
EPS Actual 4 4.18 3.86 3.64
Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Performance of MSCI Shares

Shares of MSCI were trading at $577.94 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MSCI visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MSCI Logo
MSCIMSCI Inc
$580.650.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.91
Growth
42.89
Quality
N/A
Value
13.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved