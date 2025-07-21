An Overview of East West Bancorp's Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect East West Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23.

East West Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 6.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at East West Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.05 2.12 2.06 1.97 EPS Actual 2.09 2.08 2.09 2.07 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -1.0% 6.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of East West Bancorp's Stock

Shares of East West Bancorp were trading at $108.95 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.