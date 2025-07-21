July 21, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Norsk Hydro

Norsk Hydro NHYDY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Norsk Hydro to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Norsk Hydro bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.06% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Norsk Hydro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.120 0.23 0.20 0.070
EPS Actual 0.147 0.10 0.14 0.091
Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Tracking Norsk Hydro's Stock Performance

Shares of Norsk Hydro were trading at $5.96 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Norsk Hydro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

