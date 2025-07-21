Preview: General Motors's Earnings

General Motors GM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate General Motors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41.

The announcement from General Motors is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.62% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at General Motors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.73 1.84 2.43 2.72 EPS Actual 2.78 1.92 2.96 3.06 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Tracking General Motors's Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors were trading at $53.22 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

