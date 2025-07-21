A Peek at Coca-Cola's Future Earnings

Coca-Cola KO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coca-Cola will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

The market awaits Coca-Cola's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Coca-Cola's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.52 0.74 0.81 EPS Actual 0.73 0.55 0.77 0.84 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola were trading at $69.85 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Coca-Cola

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Coca-Cola.

The consensus rating for Coca-Cola is Outperform, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $81.0, there's a potential 15.96% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Keurig Dr Pepper, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PepsiCo, with an average 1-year price target of $150.88, suggesting a potential 116.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Monster Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $63.17, suggesting a potential 9.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Keurig Dr Pepper, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 43.45% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Keurig Dr Pepper, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coca-Cola Outperform -1.51% $6.97B 13.04% PepsiCo Neutral 1.00% $12.42B 6.86% Monster Beverage Outperform -2.35% $1.05B 7.10% Keurig Dr Pepper Outperform 4.82% $1.99B 2.12%

Key Takeaway:

Coca-Cola ranks first in gross profit among its peers. It has the highest return on equity. However, it ranks last in revenue growth.

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coca-Cola

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Coca-Cola's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coca-Cola's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coca-Cola's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Coca-Cola's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Coca-Cola visit their earnings calendar on our site.

