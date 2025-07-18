July 18, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Servisfirst Bancshares

Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Servisfirst Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The announcement from Servisfirst Bancshares is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.18 1.11 0.97 0.91
EPS Actual 1.16 1.19 1.10 0.95
Price Change % -0.0% 3.0% 2.0% 13.0%

Tracking Servisfirst Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Servisfirst Bancshares were trading at $82.98 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Servisfirst Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

