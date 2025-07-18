Preview: AGNC Investment's Earnings

AGNC Investment AGNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AGNC Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Investors in AGNC Investment are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 3.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AGNC Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.42 0.50 0.54 EPS Actual 0.44 0.37 0.43 0.53 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of AGNC Investment's Stock

Shares of AGNC Investment were trading at $9.28 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

