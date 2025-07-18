July 18, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza DPZ is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Domino's Pizza to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94.

Anticipation surrounds Domino's Pizza's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 0.57% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 4.05 4.90 3.65 3.65
EPS Actual 4.33 4.89 4.19 4.03
Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Tracking Domino's Pizza's Stock Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza were trading at $468.705 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Domino's Pizza visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
