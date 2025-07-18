Alexandria Real Estate's Earnings: A Preview

Alexandria Real Estate ARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alexandria Real Estate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

The market awaits Alexandria Real Estate's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 5.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alexandria Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.28 2.39 2.38 2.34 EPS Actual 2.30 2.39 2.37 2.36 Price Change % -6.0% -5.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Alexandria Real Estate's Stock

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate were trading at $78.89 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Alexandria Real Estate

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alexandria Real Estate.

With 2 analyst ratings, Alexandria Real Estate has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $112.5, indicating a potential 42.6% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare Invts and American Healthcare REIT, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential 72.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omega Healthcare Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 49.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Healthcare REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential 48.66% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare Invts and American Healthcare REIT, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -1.64% $516.78M -0.07% Healthpeak Properties Outperform 15.88% $429.75M 0.51% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 13.76% $273.47M 2.35% American Healthcare REIT Outperform 8.22% $108.18M -0.30%

Key Takeaway:

Alexandria Real Estate ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle, Texas, and Canada. The Company is a life science real estate investment trust focused on developing, redeveloping, and operating properties that provide space for lease to tenants in the life science industry.

Alexandria Real Estate: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Alexandria Real Estate's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alexandria Real Estate's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

