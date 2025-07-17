Truist Finl's Earnings Outlook

Truist Finl TFC will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Truist Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.
Investors in Truist Finl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Earnings History Snapshot
The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Truist Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.88
|0.91
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.91
|0.97
|0.91
|Price Change %
|-0.0%
|6.0%
|2.0%
|1.0%
Tracking Truist Finl's Stock Performance
Shares of Truist Finl were trading at $44.36 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
