Insteel Indus's Earnings Outlook

Insteel Indus IIIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Insteel Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Anticipation surrounds Insteel Indus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.26, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.09 0.31 0.43
EPS Actual 0.55 0.10 0.24 0.34
Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 5.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Insteel Indus Share Price Analysis

Shares of Insteel Indus were trading at $38.59 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
