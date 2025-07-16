July 16, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Independent Bank's Quarterly Earnings

Independent Bank INDB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Independent Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

The announcement from Independent Bank is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.16 1.16 1.05 1.11
EPS Actual 1.06 1.21 1.01 1.21
Price Change % 1.0% 5.0% -5.0% 3.0%

Tracking Independent Bank's Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank were trading at $64.14 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
