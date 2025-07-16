A Preview Of Western Alliance's Earnings

Western Alliance WAL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Western Alliance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02.

The market awaits Western Alliance's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.71% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Western Alliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.92 1.89 1.70 EPS Actual 1.79 1.95 1.80 1.75 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% -9.0% 8.0%

Market Performance of Western Alliance's Stock

Shares of Western Alliance were trading at $80.99 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Western Alliance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.