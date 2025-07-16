Exploring Snap-on's Earnings Expectations

Snap-on SNA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Snap-on will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64.

The market awaits Snap-on's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.31, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.82 4.79 4.59 4.94 EPS Actual 4.51 4.82 4.70 4.91 Price Change % -8.0% -0.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Snap-on Shares

Shares of Snap-on were trading at $313.07 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

