Exploring Snap-on's Earnings Expectations

Snap-on SNA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Snap-on will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64.
The market awaits Snap-on's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Past Earnings Performance
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.31, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|4.82
|4.79
|4.59
|4.94
|EPS Actual
|4.51
|4.82
|4.70
|4.91
|Price Change %
|-8.0%
|-0.0%
|-1.0%
|0.0%
Performance of Snap-on Shares
Shares of Snap-on were trading at $313.07 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
