What to Expect from Cohen & Steers's Earnings

Cohen & Steers CNS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The announcement from Cohen & Steers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.74 0.78 0.67 EPS Actual 0.75 0.78 0.77 0.68 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Cohen & Steers's Stock

Shares of Cohen & Steers were trading at $74.3 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cohen & Steers

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cohen & Steers.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Cohen & Steers, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $67.0, suggesting a potential 9.83% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Federated Hermes, Victory Capital Holdings and Artisan Partners Asset, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential 43.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victory Capital Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $68.17, suggesting a potential 8.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Artisan Partners Asset, with an average 1-year price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential 43.86% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Federated Hermes, Victory Capital Holdings and Artisan Partners Asset, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cohen & Steers Underperform 10.43% $70.09M 7.80% Federated Hermes Neutral 6.85% $280.27M 8.90% Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 1.73% $162.38M 5.47% Artisan Partners Asset Neutral 4.84% $121.99M 14.45%

Key Takeaway:

Cohen & Steers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for close to two thirds of its $79.3 billion in managed assets at the end of January 2024. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. The firm's distribution is balanced among its closed-end funds, open-end funds, and institutional accounts. During the past four calendar quarters, the company garnered 42% (27%) of its managed assets (base management fees) from institutional clients, 45% (52%) from open-end funds, and 13% (21%) from closed-end funds.

Cohen & Steers's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cohen & Steers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.43% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cohen & Steers's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cohen & Steers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cohen & Steers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cohen & Steers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Cohen & Steers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.