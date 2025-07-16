July 16, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Netflix

by Benzinga Insights
Netflix NFLX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Netflix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.05.

Investors in Netflix are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.89, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Netflix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 5.72 4.20 5.12 4.74
EPS Actual 6.61 4.27 5.40 4.88
Price Change % 1.0% 10.0% 11.0% -2.0%

Performance of Netflix Shares

Shares of Netflix were trading at $1260.27 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Netflix visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NFLX
Netflix Inc
$1253.54

Overview
Comments

